Stock recommendations for 10 December from MarketSmith India

The index extended its decline for the second consecutive session, signalling continued near-term weakness. On the downside, initial support is placed at 25,700, while 25,300 remains a key demand area for sustaining the broader uptrend and preserving overall market stability. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would improve the technical structure and open the way for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term.