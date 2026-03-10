Stock recommendations for 10 March from MarketSmith India

On the other hand, Nifty IT was the lone pocket of resilience, ending marginally higher. The sharp correction in banking and financial stocks weighed significantly on the headline indices. Technically, Nifty slipped below the key 24,200 support zone, indicating near-term weakness. Immediate support is now seen around 23,700, while 24,400–24,500 is likely to act as stiff resistance on any pullback. Overall sentiment remains cautious amid persistent selling pressure and a lack of strong positive triggers.