Stock recommendations for 10 March from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a significant sell-off on Monday, as Nifty 50 plummeted 422.40 points (1.73%) to close at 24,028.05, while Sensex crashed 1,352.74 points (1.71%) to finish at 77,566.16.
The downturn was primarily triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, which sent Brent crude prices soaring above $114 per barrel. This energy shock, coupled with the Indian rupee hitting a record low of 92.35, sparked broad-based risk aversion.
The advance-decline ratio was heavily skewed toward the bears, with over four stocks declining for every one that advanced, reflecting deep-seated weakness across the broader market.
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto were the worst laggards, with heavyweights like SBI and Tata Motors facing intense pressure. Technically, Nifty has entered a correction zone, dropping more than 10% from its January highs.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (current price: ₹1,810)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong global presence (India & US generics), leadership in specialty portfolio, robust domestic formulations growth, improving margins and cost control, strong cash flows & balance sheet, diversified product portfolio, pipeline of specialty launches, and consistent R&D investment
- Key metrics: P/E: 35.30, 52-week high: ₹1,851.20, volume: ₹726.86 crore
- Technical analysis: Horizontal trendline breakout
- Risk factors: US FDA regulatory observations, pricing pressure in US generics, dependence on US market revenue, litigation risks (product patents), currency fluctuation impact, high R&D execution risk, and specialty segment growth uncertainty
- Buy: ₹1,790–1,815
- Target price: ₹2,100 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,698
Buy: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (current price: ₹7,790)
- Why it is recommended: Market leadership in private healthcare, strong hospital network scale, high occupancy & premium services, diversified revenue streams (hospitals, pharmacy, diagnostics), improving Ebitda margins, growing domestic healthcare demand, and increasing outpatient & specialty care
- Key metrics: P/E:60.51, 52-week high: ₹8,099.50, volume: ₹275.70 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA
- Risk factors: High fixed cost structure, regulatory & compliance risks, competition from other hospital chains, slow recovery in elective procedures, debt levels and interest cost pressure, and price controls on healthcare services
- Buy at: ₹7,760–7,850
- Target price: ₹8,650 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹7,370
Nifty 50 performance
Indian equities witnessed a sharp sell-off on 9 March, with Nifty 50 tumbling 422 points, or 1.73%, to close at 24,028.05, after slipping to an intraday low of 23,697.80. Sensex mirrored the weakness, dragged lower by heavy selling in financials, autos, and rate-sensitive pockets.
Market breadth was decisively negative, with declines outpacing advances by a wide margin (Advance: 644; Decline: 2,631), underscoring broad-based risk aversion. On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto (-4.1%) and PSU Banks (-4.0%) led the losses, followed by private banks, metals, and oil & gas.
On the other hand, Nifty IT was the lone pocket of resilience, ending marginally higher. The sharp correction in banking and financial stocks weighed significantly on the headline indices. Technically, Nifty slipped below the key 24,200 support zone, indicating near-term weakness. Immediate support is now seen around 23,700, while 24,400–24,500 is likely to act as stiff resistance on any pullback. Overall sentiment remains cautious amid persistent selling pressure and a lack of strong positive triggers.
Nifty 50 witnessed a decisive breakdown in recent sessions, with price action slipping below the key moving averages and breaching the upward-sloping trendline that had supported the broader structure over the past several months. The series of lower highs and a sharp bearish candle formation indicate strengthening downside momentum and a shift in short-term trend bias. RSI has drifted into the lower band at 28.9, reflecting oversold conditions.
However, the absence of positive divergence suggests weakness may persist before any meaningful pullback. The MACD remains in negative territory with a widening gap between the MACD and the signal line, reinforcing bearish momentum and confirming the deterioration in trend strength.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has transitioned from a “Rally Attempt” to a “downtrend,” reflecting a clear deterioration in institutional buying support.
The index continues to exhibit heightened volatility, reflecting fragile sentiment and elevated uncertainty in the near term. A sustained breach of 23,700–23,500 would materially weaken the current technical structure and could trigger an accelerated downside move toward 23,200 over the short term.
Such a breakdown would signal continued distribution and reinforce the prevailing negative bias. On the upside, 24,100-24,300 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle, and only a decisive move above this level would help restore near-term stability and improve the broader risk-reward profile.
Nifty Bank Performance
Nifty Bank opened with a gap down and remained under pressure throughout the session, reflecting weak sentiment across banking stocks. The index opened at 56,121.40 and attempted a brief recovery in early trade, but selling pressure intensified at higher levels.
After hitting an intraday high of 56,274.15, the index witnessed persistent profit booking, which dragged it sharply lower. The selling momentum pushed the index to an intraday low of 55,270.60 before a mild recovery was seen from lower levels.
However, the index finally settled at 56,019.80, declining to 1,763.45 points (-3.05%) for the day, indicating broad-based weakness across banking constituents and continued risk-off sentiment among market participants.
From a technical indicator perspective, momentum oscillators continue to signal weakness. The RSI (14) is currently placed around 24.88, placing it deep in oversold territory, and indicates strong bearish momentum in the near term. The sharp drop in RSI suggests aggressive selling pressure across the banking index.
Meanwhile, the MACD indicator has generated a strong bearish signal as the MACD line has moved decisively below the signal line, while the histogram continues to expand in the negative zone.
This confirms strengthening downward momentum and indicates that bears currently dominate the trend. However, extremely oversold readings on the RSI could trigger intermittent pullbacks or short-covering rallies in the coming sessions, although the broader technical structure still favours the downside bias.
Technically, the index is trading below all its key moving averages with a negative bias, signalling a clear shift in the near-term trend. Immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed near 55,200–55,000, which coincides with a key psychological level and may act as a short-term demand area.
A decisive breakdown below this level could extend the decline toward 54,500–54,200 in the coming sessions. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen near 57,500, followed by stronger resistance around 58,800–59,000, where the 100-DMA is positioned.
Given ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and rising global risk aversion driven by crude oil volatility, the index may remain volatile. Any short-term bounce is likely to face selling pressure unless key moving averages are reclaimed.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.