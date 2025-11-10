Stock recommendations for 10 November from MarketSmith India

Bank Nifty opened on a negative note and briefly corrected, breaching its 21-DMA during intraday trade. However, strong buying interest emerged at lower levels, propelling the index into positive territory. By the end of the session, it formed a bullish candle and successfully reclaimed its 21-DMA. Bank Nifty opened at 57,391.40, recorded an intraday high of 58,001.35, and a low of 57,157.85 before closing at 57,876.80, reflecting renewed strength and positive momentum in the market. Sustained momentum above the 21-DMA may lead to further upward momentum in the coming sessions.