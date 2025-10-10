Stock recommendations for 10 October from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 4 min read 10 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 10 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: The Indian stock market ended with healthy gains on Thursday, 9 October, on buying activity across sectors ahead of the start of the September quarter earnings season. IT heavyweight TCS kicked off the earnings season with its Q2 results.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story