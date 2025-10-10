Stock recommendations for 10 October from MarketSmith India

The index managed to close near its day’s high and continues to trade above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing optimism in the sector. If the positive sentiment persists, the index could move toward its previous high near 57,628, indicating an upside potential of around 2.5% from current levels. However, some profit-booking at higher zones cannot be ruled out following the recent rally. On the downside, immediate support is placed near 55,200, followed by 55,000, which are likely to act as crucial reference points for short-term trend stability and potential buying zones on any pullbacks.