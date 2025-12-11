Stock recommendations for 11 December from MarketSmith India

The index ended the session on a negative note for the third consecutive day, warranting caution and close monitoring. It is currently trading below its 21-DMA, which is set at 59,138, with the next key support level near 57,958, approximately 2% below the current levels and aligned with the 50-DMA. Selling pressure has been evident since the index registered a new all-time high of 60,114, followed by mild profit-taking. On the upside, 60,114 remains a critical resistance zone, and a sustained move above 60,000 would reinforce the bullish structure and potentially trigger the next upward leg. Continuous assessment of price action will be essential to gauge momentum and trend durability.