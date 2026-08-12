Stock recommendations for 12 August from MarketSmith India

Importantly, the index remains within the rising trendline structure established from the April lows, keeping the broader recovery trend intact despite the day’s weakness. The RSI stands at 56.10, holding above the neutral 50 mark but easing from recent highs, suggesting that bullish momentum persists without reaching the overbought zone. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory with the MACD line above the signal line, although the relatively modest histogram suggests upside momentum is not particularly strong.