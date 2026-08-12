Stock recommendations for 12 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: Indian equities extended their retreat for a second straight session on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices continued to weigh on sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 112.10 points, or 0.46%, to close at 24,471.70, while the Sensex dropped 388.19 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 78,154.25.
Stock market update: Indian equities extended their retreat for a second straight session on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices continued to weigh on sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 112.10 points, or 0.46%, to close at 24,471.70, while the Sensex dropped 388.19 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 78,154.25.
The declines were led by financials, with banks and private banks among the worst-hit sectors. Meanwhile, Brent crude touched a one-week high near $88 per barrel on fading hopes of a US-Iran peace deal, as the two sides continued to trade demands over compensation. Elevated oil prices are a particular concern for India, a major crude importer, raising worries over the import bill and inflation.
The declines were led by financials, with banks and private banks among the worst-hit sectors. Meanwhile, Brent crude touched a one-week high near $88 per barrel on fading hopes of a US-Iran peace deal, as the two sides continued to trade demands over compensation. Elevated oil prices are a particular concern for India, a major crude importer, raising worries over the import bill and inflation.
IT bucked the trend and provided some support, helped by gains in TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech, while Dr Reddy's and Titan were among the day's notable gainers. Healthcare and consumer-facing names such as Max Healthcare, Tata Consumer, and Apollo Hospitals were among the biggest losers. Market breadth turned negative throughout the session, with 1,487 stocks advancing, 1,867 declining, and 124 remaining unchanged on the NSE, even as foreign investors continued their recent buying streak.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Nilkamal Ltd (current price: ₹1,868)
Why it’s recommended: Leading plastic furniture brand, strong nationwide distribution network, diversified product portfolio, established brand recognition, growing home furniture business, strong material handling segment, beneficiary of housing growth, expansion in organized furniture retail, extensive manufacturing network, growing e-commerce presence, healthy cash flow potential, long-term consumption tailwinds, strong dealer network, premiumization opportunities, and improving product mix.
Key metrics: P/E: 19.20 | 52-week high: ₹1,983.50 | Volume: ₹25.46 crore
Technical analysis: Cup base pattern breakout
Risk factors: Polymer price volatility, intense furniture competition, margin pressure from input costs, dependence on consumer demand, slowdown in housing activity, competition from unorganized players, working capital requirements, rising logistics costs, economic slowdown affecting spending, inventory management risk, raw material import exposure, expansion execution risk, changing consumer preferences, environmental concerns around plastics, and earnings volatility from input prices.
Buy: ₹1,849-1,877
Target price: ₹2,160 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹1,730
Buy: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (current price: ₹1,428)
Why it’s recommended: Strong regional diagnostics brand, integrated pathology and radiology services, strong presence in South India, asset-light pathology business, growing preventive healthcare demand, healthy operating margins, strong cash flow generation, low debt balance sheet, expanding diagnostic centre network, beneficiary of healthcare formalization, strong B2C customer base, advanced diagnostic capabilities, expansion into new geographies, healthy return ratios, and long-term healthcare tailwinds.
Key metrics: P/E: 76.50 | 52-week high: ₹1,441.80 | Volume: ₹25.33 crore
Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
Risk factors: Geographic concentration risk, intense diagnostics competition, high radiology equipment costs, pricing pressure on tests, regulatory compliance risks, dependence on test volume growth, rising employee and doctor costs, expansion execution risk, competition from hospital chains, quality and reputation risks, technology obsolescence risk, acquisition integration risks, margin pressure from expansion, economic slowdown affecting discretionary tests, and valuation risk during slower growth.
Buy at: ₹1,414–1,435
Target price: ₹1,650 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹1,330
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 11 August
Indian equities ended lower, with the Nifty 50 closing at 24,471.70, down 112.10 points or 0.46%, after opening at 24,575.10 and slipping to an intraday low of 24,429.25. Selling pressure was driven by rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, subdued global cues and profit-booking following recent gains.
Market breadth remained weak, with 1,487 stocks advancing, 1,867 declining, and 124 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of roughly 0.80, indicating that selling extended beyond the benchmarks.
On the sectoral front, Pharma (+1.02%) led gains, followed by IT (+0.61%) and Healthcare (+0.32%). In comparison, FMCG (-1.17%), Realty (-0.99%) and Metal (-0.95%) were the key laggards. Auto and Private Banks also declined. The Nifty’s inability to reclaim its previous close of 24,583.80 and its finish near the lower end of the day’s range point to continued near-term caution.
The Nifty 50 closed at 24,471.70, down 0.46%, with the daily candlestick reflecting profit-booking after the recent recovery. The broader price structure remains constructive on a broader basis, as the index continues to trade above its rising short- and medium-term moving averages. However, the latest pullback after testing the upper end of the recent upswing indicates some loss of near-term momentum.
Importantly, the index remains within the rising trendline structure established from the April lows, keeping the broader recovery trend intact despite the day’s weakness. The RSI stands at 56.10, holding above the neutral 50 mark but easing from recent highs, suggesting that bullish momentum persists without reaching the overbought zone. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory with the MACD line above the signal line, although the relatively modest histogram suggests upside momentum is not particularly strong.
Technically, 24,400 now serves as the immediate support zone, followed by stronger support around 24,300-24,250 and the 21-day moving average near 24,275. On the upside, 24,675-24,770 represents the first resistance zone, coinciding with the recent swing high and the 200-DMA, while a sustained breakout above this region could pave the way towards 24,900-25,000.
How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
The Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 57,604.35, but profit-booking emerged after the index tested its intraday high, dragging it lower throughout the session. The index opened at 57,604.35, touched a high of 57,607.25 and a low of 57,158.10, and closed at 57,446.25, declining 240.70 points or 0.42%.
The close below the 21-DMA at 57,515.04 and marginally below the 200-DMA at 57,479.03 indicates near-term supply around the 57,500-57,600 region. However, the index remains above the 50-DMA at 57,119.72 and the 100-DMA at 55,796.87. Recent candles indicate consolidation rather than a decisive breakdown, with the broader structure remaining range-bound and awaiting directional confirmation.
Momentum indicators reflect a neutral-to-mildly bearish setup. The 14-day RSI stands at 49.95, marginally below its signal average of 50.93, suggesting that momentum has slipped below the neutral threshold without entering oversold territory.
The MACD is also showing signs of weakening momentum, with the MACD line at around 139.69, below the signal line at approximately 150.58, while the histogram remains slightly negative at -10.88. This mild bearish crossover indicates fading upside momentum rather than aggressive selling pressure. With both RSI and MACD hovering close to neutral territory, neither side currently has a strong momentum advantage, reinforcing the possibility of continued consolidation until price breaks decisively from the recent range.
On the downside, 57,100-57,000 represents immediate support, reinforced by the 50-DMA at 57,119.72, while a sustained breakdown could expose 56,500, followed by the 100-DMA near 55,797. Resistance is concentrated around 57,500–57,600, where the 21- and 200-DMA converge, followed by the recent swing zone around 58,000–58,200. The near-term outlook remains range-bound with a mild negative bias unless Nifty Bank decisively reclaims 57,600. Broader Indian equities were also subdued amid mixed global cues and higher crude prices, adding to near-term caution. A sustained move above 57,600 could revive upside momentum toward 58,000-58,200, whereas a break below 57,000 would increase corrective risk.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.