Stock recommendations for 12 December from MarketSmith India

The index extended its decline for the third consecutive session, signaling continued near-term weakness. On the downside, initial support is placed at 25,700, while the 25,300 zone remains a key area for sustaining the broader uptrend and preserving overall market stability. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would improve the technical structure and open the way for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term.