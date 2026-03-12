Stock recommendations for 12 March from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank witnessed strong selling pressure during the session and closed sharply lower. The index opened at 56,790.40, attempted an early recovery, and hit an intraday high of 56,938.40. However, the rebound failed to sustain at higher levels as persistent selling emerged across banking heavyweights. As the session progressed, the index slipped further and touched an intraday low of 55,631.95 before finally closing at 55,735.75, registering a decline of 1,215.05 points (-2.13%).