Stock market recap: Indian equity markets faced severe downward pressure on Wednesday, as benchmark indices erased the previous session’s gains to end sharply lower. Nifty 50 plunged 1.63% to settle at 23,866.85, slipping below the psychological 24,000 mark, while S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,342.27 points or 1.72% to close at 76,863.71.
Stock recommendations for 12 March from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 12 March. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets faced severe downward pressure on Wednesday, as benchmark indices erased the previous session’s gains to end sharply lower. Nifty 50 plunged 1.63% to settle at 23,866.85, slipping below the psychological 24,000 mark, while S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,342.27 points or 1.72% to close at 76,863.71.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More