Stock recommendations for 12 March from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets faced severe downward pressure on Wednesday, as benchmark indices erased the previous session’s gains to end sharply lower. Nifty 50 plunged 1.63% to settle at 23,866.85, slipping below the psychological 24,000 mark, while S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,342.27 points or 1.72% to close at 76,863.71.
Sentiment was rattled by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which sent Brent crude prices surging above $91 per barrel, fueling inflation fears.
Domestic headwinds, including a weakening rupee, which touched 92.04 per dollar, and relentless FII outflows exceeding ₹32,800 crore this month, further dampened investor confidence. On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank were the primary laggards, dropping more than 3% and 2%, respectively, as interest-rate-sensitive stocks bled.
In contrast, defensive plays such as Nifty Pharma and Healthcare offered minor resilience. The market breadth was notably weak, with an advance-decline ratio favouring decliners. Nearly 2,087 shares advanced, and 1,647 stocks declined in the broader market, though heavyweights bore the brunt.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: IPCA Laboratories Ltd (current price: ₹1,543)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in the domestic formulations market, leading player in the anti-malarial segment, growing chronic portfolio contribution, improving U.S. business recovery, strong branded generics franchise, backward integration benefits, and consistent cash flow generation
- Key metrics: P/E: 36.41, 52-week high: ₹1,595.00, volume: ₹25.48 crore
- Technical analysis: downward sloping trendline breakout
- Risk factors: The U.S. FDA regulatory risks, dependence on the U.S. market recovery, pricing pressure in the U.S. generics, raw material price volatility, currency fluctuation impact, and high competition in key segments
- Buy: ₹1,540–1,560
- Target price: ₹1,700 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,485
Buy: Astral Ltd (current price: ₹1,738)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong brand in CPVC and plumbing, market leadership in adhesives and sealants, diversified product portfolio, robust distribution network, healthy revenue growth track record, good margin profile, and focus on new product innovation.
- Key metrics: P/E:87.32, 52-week high: ₹1,750.50, volume: ₹452.21 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
- Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, slowdown in real estate and construction demand, intense competition, dependence on commodity pricing, regulatory and environmental compliance risk, forex impact on imports, scaling challenges in newer segments, and working capital intensity
- Buy at: ₹1,725–1,750
- Target price: ₹1,950 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,640
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended sharply lower on Wednesday with selling pressure intensifying through the session. Nifty 50 declined 394.75 points, or 1.63%, to close at 23,866.85, after slipping to an intraday low of 23,834.30, indicating sustained weakness below 24,000.
Broader market sentiment remained negative, reflected in a weak advance-decline ratio of 1,337 advances against 1,869 declines on the NSE. On the sectoral front, Financials bore the brunt of the sell-off, with Nifty Private Bank (-2.41%), PSU Bank (-1.83%), and Financial Services (-1.96%) dragging the indices lower.
Auto (-3.15%) and Realty (-1.71%) also saw pronounced declines. Meanwhile, defensives such as Pharma (+0.41%), Healthcare (+0.14%), and Oil & Gas (+0.18%) offered limited support. Persistent weakness in banking heavyweights and a lack of positive global cues weighed on sentiment.
Nifty 50 has witnessed a decisive breakdown, closing at 23,866.85, with price action reflecting sustained selling pressure and a clear loss of upward momentum. The index has formed a sequence of lower highs and lower lows over recent sessions, confirming a short-term downtrend.
Notably, prices have slipped below its key moving averages (20/50/100/200 DMA), with the shorter-term averages curling lower and trading beneath the longer-term averages. The RSI is hovering near 30, entering bearish territory and reflecting strong downside momentum, with no visible bullish divergence at this stage. Meanwhile, the MACD remains below the signal line and in negative territory, with widening histogram bars suggesting increasing downside acceleration.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market transitioned from a “Downtrend” to a “rally attempt,” indicating trend stabilization following a period of sustained weakness.
The index continues to exhibit heightened volatility, reflecting fragile sentiment and elevated uncertainty in the near term. A sustained breach of 23,700–23,500 would materially weaken the current technical structure and could trigger an accelerated downside move toward 23,200 over the short term.
Such a breakdown would signal continued distribution and reinforce the prevailing negative bias. On the upside, 24,300–24,600 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle, and only a decisive move above this level would help restore near-term stability and improve the broader risk-reward profile.
Nifty Bank Performance
Nifty Bank witnessed strong selling pressure during the session and closed sharply lower. The index opened at 56,790.40, attempted an early recovery, and hit an intraday high of 56,938.40. However, the rebound failed to sustain at higher levels as persistent selling emerged across banking heavyweights. As the session progressed, the index slipped further and touched an intraday low of 55,631.95 before finally closing at 55,735.75, registering a decline of 1,215.05 points (-2.13%).
The sharp decline indicates aggressive profit booking, while the breakdown below key short-term moving averages suggests weakening sentiment in the banking space. Additionally, the index is trending below all its key moving averages, reflecting a deterioration in near-term trend structure and increasing caution among market participants.
From a momentum perspective, indicators continue to signal bearish undertones. The RSI (14) is currently placed near 28.7, indicating that the index has entered an oversold territory, reflecting stretched downside momentum in the short term. Meanwhile, the MACD remains firmly in negative territory with the MACD line trading well below the signal line, confirming a strong bearish crossover.
The widening gap between the two lines indicates sustained downward momentum. Additionally, the histogram continues to expand on the negative side, highlighting persistent selling pressure. While the oversold RSI may trigger a technical pullback in the near term, the broader momentum indicators still favor the bears unless the index stabilizes above its key moving averages.
Technically, the index is trading below all its key moving averages, indicating a weak short-term trend and persistent selling pressure. Immediate support is placed around 55,200, which marks the recent swing low. A decisive breach below this level could trigger further downside momentum and open the door for additional declines. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen near 57,500, which coincides with the 200-DMA, making it a crucial hurdle for any recovery.
Considering the recent breakdown and prevailing market volatility driven by global uncertainties and risk aversion, the index may remain under pressure, with pullbacks likely to face selling until a strong recovery emerges.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.