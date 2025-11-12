Stock recommendations for 12 November from MarketSmith India

The index ended on a positive note, reclaiming its 21-DMA, signaling renewed buying interest. However, it failed to close above 25,700, which remains a crucial resistance zone. A sustained breakout above 25,700 could pave the way for an upward move toward 26,000–26,100 in the coming sessions. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,300, while a stronger base around 25,000 continues to reinforce the broader uptrend and maintain market stability.