Stock recommendations for 12 September from MarketSmith India

How did Nifty Bank perform?

On Thursday, Bank Nifty opened on a subdued note and remained volatile throughout the session, but ultimately closed in positive territory. On the daily chart, the index formed a bullish candle and retested its 21-DMA, though it settled marginally below the level. Among its constituents, Axis Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, and SBI emerged as the top gainers. The index opened at 54,413.05, touched an intraday high of 54,757.45, a low of 54,402.40, and finally closed at 54,669.60. The price action reflects underlying resilience, and market participants will now watch for follow-through momentum in the coming sessions.