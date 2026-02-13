Stock recommendations for 13 February from MarketSmith India

On the momentum front, the RSI (14) is near 60.61, remaining above the neutral 50 mark, signalling underlying bullish momentum. The indicator is neither overbought nor oversold, suggesting room for further upside if buying interest revives. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory with the MACD line above the signal line, indicating sustained medium-term strength, though the histogram shows moderation in momentum. This setup typically reflects consolidation within an uptrend rather than a reversal. If RSI sustains above 55 and MACD holds positive, the momentum structure favours continuation on dips.