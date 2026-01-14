Stock recommendations for 13 January from MarketSmith India

According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty’s breach of the 50-DMA, and 25,700 has shifted the market status to an “Uptrend Under Pressure." Further deterioration into a downtrend is possible if distribution days continue to rise or if the index fails to hold above its 100- and 200-DMA. Conversely, a decisive breakout above the recent rally high of 26,373 is required to restore a Confirmed Uptrend.