Stock recommendations for 13 July from MarketSmith India

Immediate support for the Nifty Bank index is placed around the 57,800–57,570 zone, where the 10 DMA and 21 DMA converge, followed by stronger support near 57,290 (200 DMA). On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 58,250, while a decisive breakout above this level could pave the way for a move towards the 58,700–59,000 zone. The recent rebound, supported by improving market sentiment and renewed buying in heavyweight banking stocks, suggests that the index is attempting to resume its upward trajectory. However, participants should monitor quarterly earnings, global macro developments, and institutional flows, as these could influence near-term volatility. Holding above the key moving averages would keep the technical outlook constructive over the coming sessions.