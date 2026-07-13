Stock recommendations for 13 July from MarketSmith India

Market sentiment was heavily boosted by TCS's largely in-line Q1 results, which triggered an optimistic start to the corporate earnings season and fueled a broad-based rally across IT stocks, with the Nifty IT index gaining 1.96%. Additionally, strong Q1 business updates from the banking space propelled Nifty PSU Bank up by 3.03%, while Nifty Realty topped sectoral gains at 3.49%. On the macroeconomic and geopolitical fronts, market sentiment remained underpinned by reports that the US and Iran would continue technical talks despite recent clashes, relieving geopolitical anxiety.