Stock recommendations for 13 March from MarketSmith India

The indx continues to exhibit heightened volatility, reflecting fragile sentiment and elevated uncertainty in the near term. A sustained breach of 23,500–23,200 would materially weaken the current technical structure and could trigger an accelerated downside move toward 23,000 over the short term. Such a breakdown would signal continued distribution and reinforce the prevailing negative bias. On the upside, 24,300-24,600 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle, and only a decisive move above this level would help restore near-term stability and improve the broader risk-reward profile.