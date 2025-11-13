Stock recommendations for 13 November from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity market delivered a robust third day of gains, buoyed by a powerful convergence of positive domestic and global factors. The benchmark index, Nifty 50, rallied 180.85 points (0.70%) to settle at 25,875.80, while the Sensex jumped 595.19 points (0.71%) to close at 84,466.51.

This strong performance was underpinned by positive investor sentiment following exit polls predicting a decisive majority for the ruling NDA in the crucial Bihar elections, suggesting continued political stability. Concurrently, global risk appetite improved significantly in hopes of an imminent resolution to the prolonged US government shutdown, which eased investor anxieties and boosted capital inflows into emerging markets.

Ongoing optimism about the early finalisation of the India-US trade deal further boosted sentiment. On the sectoral front, IT and Auto led the charge, with the advance-decline ratio at the NSE remaining strongly positive (around 2.24:1), indicating broad-based buying momentum across the market.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,816)

Why it’s recommended: Strong order book from defence and government sectors, consistent revenue growth and improving profit margins, healthy balance sheet with low debt levels, the government’s focus on naval modernization and indigenization, steady dividend payout and return on equity, and strategic position as a key defence shipbuilder in India.

Key metrics: P/E: 51.77 | 52-week high: ₹3,538.40 | Volume: ₹636.23 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above-average volume

Risk factors: High dependency on government contracts, project execution delays and cost overruns, limited export exposure and customer concentration, raw material price fluctuations impacting margins, policy or budgetary changes in defence spending, and competitive pressure from other public and private shipyards

Buy: ₹2,800-2,840

Target price: ₹3,290 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹2,660

Buy: The South Indian Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 39.28)

Why it’s recommended: Strong focus on retail and MSME lending, with a digital-first model boosting distribution and reducing reliance on physical branches, and improvement in asset quality over recent years

Key metrics: P/E: 7.47 | 52-week high: ₹40.30 | Volume: ₹203.33 crore

Technical analysis: Bullish flag breakout

Risk factors: Relatively lower CASA ratio and higher dependence on wholesale/fixed deposits compared to larger peers, and leading to higher funding costs.

Buy at: ₹39.20-39.40

Target price: ₹46 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 37.90

Nifty 50: How the benchmark index perform on 12 November

Indian equities extended gains on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 rising 0.70% to close at 25,875.8, adding 180.85 points, while the Sensex advanced in tandem amid firm global cues and strong buying in IT and Auto counters. The broader market also participated, with the advance-decline ratio at a healthy 1927:1178, indicating broad-based strength.

Also Read | Pre-IPO placements surge in 2025 as investors surrender to FOMO

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT (+2.04%), Auto (+1.24%), and Consumer Durables (+1.00%) led the rally, supported by upbeat quarterly earnings and optimism over U.S. tech demand recovery. Pharma, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas indices also gained modestly, while Metal(-0.16%) and Realty (-0.49%) saw mild profit booking. Financials traded steadily, with both PSU and private banks edging higher.

On the daily chart, price action shows a decisive breakout above a short-term consolidation zone, supported by sustained buying interest and rising volumes — indicating renewed bullish sentiment. The index is now trading comfortably above all its key moving averages. The RSI, currently near 61, is trending higher after rebounding from the midline, suggesting strengthening momentum without entering overbought territory. This upturn in RSI aligns with improving market breadth and a pickup in cyclical sector participation. Meanwhile, the MACD has generated a bullish crossover above the signal line, confirming a shift in momentum toward buyers. The histogram has also turned positive, reflecting increasing upside traction.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has been shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week.

The index ended on a positive note, reclaiming both its 21-DMA and 25,700, indicating renewed buying momentum. A sustained move above 25,700 could open the door for an advance toward 26,000-26,100 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,700, while a stronger base around 25,300 continues to underpin the broader uptrend and maintain overall market stability.

How did Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

The Nifty Bank opened with a gap-up and maintained a positive trajectory throughout the session. It formed its fourth consecutive bullish candle on the daily chart and continues to trade well above all its key moving averages, indicating strong upward momentum. The index opened at 58,505.35, touched an intraday high of 58,507.70, and a low of 58,171.85, before closing at 58,274.65, reflecting renewed buying interest and strengthening bullish sentiment. Overall, market tone remains optimistic, and a sustained move above current levels could pave the way for new highs in the near term.

The momentum indicator RSI has slightly moved upward and is currently positioned around 65, indicating a neutral yet resilient undertone in market momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD has given a negative crossover, suggesting short-term consolidation. However, it continues to trade above the central line, reflecting underlying strength. According to the O’Neil methodology for assessing market direction, the index remains in a Confirmed Uptrend, and the broader market structure continues to favour bullish sentiment and potential upside.

The index continues to trade decisively above all its major moving averages, highlighting strong underlying momentum. As long as it sustains above the 21-DMA, currently around 57,770, the outlook remains positive. A sustained move beyond this level could open the path for an extended rally toward 58,600–59,000 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support lies between 57,600 and 57,000, and a breach below this range may lead to a short-term corrective phase. Overall, the broader trend remains constructive, with traders advising to adopt a buy-on-dips approach amid prevailing strength and positive market sentiment.

Also Read | Five blue-chip stocks that could bounce back in 2026

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.