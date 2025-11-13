Stock recommendations for 13 November from MarketSmith India

The index continues to trade decisively above all its major moving averages, highlighting strong underlying momentum. As long as it sustains above the 21-DMA, currently around 57,770, the outlook remains positive. A sustained move beyond this level could open the path for an extended rally toward 58,600–59,000 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support lies between 57,600 and 57,000, and a breach below this range may lead to a short-term corrective phase. Overall, the broader trend remains constructive, with traders advising to adopt a buy-on-dips approach amid prevailing strength and positive market sentiment.