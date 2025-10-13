Stock recommendations for 13 October from MarketSmith India

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Bank Nifty opened slightly weak. However, the index quickly rebounded, turning positive within the first hour of trade and maintaining strength throughout the session. It formed a bullish candle with a higher-high higher-low price structure on the daily chart, indicating a continuation of positive momentum. The index opened at 56,168.60, hit an intraday high of 56,760.25, and a low of 56,152.45, before closing at 56,609.75 up 0.74%. Broad-based buying across key constituents such as private and PSU Banks, including notable gains in IndusInd Bank, PNB, Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank, along with strength in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI, reinforced investor optimism and supported the ongoing bullish sentiment in the banking space.