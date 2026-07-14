Stock recommendations for 14 July from MarketSmith India

Sensex and Nifty 50 staged an intraday recovery on Monday to end flat, demonstrating strong underlying domestic appetite after a severe geopolitical sell-off.
Sensex plunged more than 700 points, while Nifty 50 tested its psychologically imporant support at 24,000 driven by a 3% surge in global Brent crude prices following escalating US-Iran hostilities in the Middle East. However, a stellar rally in Nifty IT (+3.59%), led by heavyweights like TCS and HCL Tech ahead of earnings, successfully neutralized these macroeconomic headwinds alongside an initially weaker Rupee.
On the sectoral front, FMCG and Metals faced profit-booking, defensive buying in Consumer Durables and Media cushioned the benchmarks. The broader market participation stayed robust, with the overall advance-decline ratio closing positively with 1,776 stocks advancing and 1,557 stocks declining.