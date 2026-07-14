Stock recommendations for 14 July from MarketSmith India

Sensex plunged more than 700 points, while Nifty 50 tested its psychologically imporant support at 24,000 driven by a 3% surge in global Brent crude prices following escalating US-Iran hostilities in the Middle East. However, a stellar rally in Nifty IT (+3.59%), led by heavyweights like TCS and HCL Tech ahead of earnings, successfully neutralized these macroeconomic headwinds alongside an initially weaker Rupee.