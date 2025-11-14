Stock recommendations for 14 November from MarketSmith India

Indian benchmark indices ended a volatile session nearly flat on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 rising by 3.35 points (0.01%) to 25,879.15, and the Sensex gaining 12.16 points (0.01%) to close at 84,478.67. Early gains were supported by hopes of a resolution to the US government shutdown and lower domestic inflation in October. However, these were largely negated by end-of-day profit booking and caution ahead of the Bihar election results.

Nifty Metal, Pharma, and Realty were the top performers, while PSU Banks and FMCG lagged. Stock-specific action was prominent, with Asian Paints and Tata Steel rising sharply on positive quarterly results, while certain Auto and IT majors saw selling pressure.

Two stock recommendations for 14 November by MarketSmith India

Buy: Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited (current price: ₹ 698)

Why it’s recommended:Market leader in digital trucking platform, wide network in toll, FASTag, and telematics,asset-light and scalable business model, improving cash flow and financial profile, and strong growth potential in digital logistics.

Key metrics: P/E: 33.05, 52-week high: ₹ 748, volume: ₹ 6.38 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above-average volume

Risk factors: History of losses and weak profitability, dependence on key partners for revenue, intense competition and regulatory risks, high valuation and growth expectations, and execution risks in new business areas.

Buy: ₹ 690–710

Target price: ₹ 810 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 640

Buy: Thyrocare Technologies Limited (current price: ₹ 1,490)

Why it’s recommended: Strong brand presence in preventive and diagnostic testing with a pan-India network, asset-light franchise model enabling scalability and cost efficiency.

Key metrics: P/E: 58.51; 52-week high: ₹ 1,558; volume: ₹ 336.12crore

Technical analysis: trendline breakout

Risk factors: Intense competition from established diagnostic chains and new entrants impacting pricing, dependence on B2B business model, leading to lower control over pricing and customer experience.

Buy at: ₹ 1,480–1,500

Target price: ₹ 1,950 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,290

How the market performed on 13 November

The Indian equity market closed largely unchanged on 13 November, with the Nifty 50 oscillating between 25,808 and 26,010. The market remained range-bound as investors awaited fresh global cues, with muted activity across sectors. The Sensex also closed flat.

Market breadth remained negative, with 1,367 stocks advancing and 1,732 declining, indicating mild selling pressure across mid and small caps. Nifty Pharma (+0.4%), Metal (+0.4%), and Financial Services (+0.2%) lent support, while FMCG (-0.5%), IT (-0.5%), and PSU Bank (-0.7%) weighed on sentiment.

On the daily chart, price action shows a decisive breakout above a short-term consolidation zone, supported by sustained buying interest and rising volumes, indicating renewed bullish sentiment. The index is now trading comfortably above all its key moving averages.

The RSI, currently near 61, is trending higher after rebounding from the midline, suggesting strengthening momentum without entering overbought territory. This upturn in RSI aligns with improving market breadth and a pickup in cyclical sector participation. Meanwhile, the MACD has generated a bullish crossover above the signal line, confirming a shift in momentum toward buyers. The histogram has also turned positive, reflecting increasing upside traction.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week.

The index ended flat in a highly volatile session, reclaiming both its 21-DMA and 25,700. A sustained move above 25,700 could pave the way for an upside toward 26,000-26,100 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support lies at 25,700, while a stronger base near 25,300 continues to reinforce the broader uptrend and maintain overall market stability.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank opened on a negative note but recovered strongly after early weakness as buying interest emerged at lower levels, erasing intraday losses. The index formed its fifth consecutive bullish candle on the daily chart and continues to trade well above all its key moving averages. It opened at 58,158.75, recorded an intraday high of 58,615.95 and a low of 58,127.10, before closing at 58,381.95.

The price action reflects renewed investor confidence and sustained bullish sentiment. Overall, the market outlook remains positive, and a decisive move above current levels could trigger further upside, potentially leading to new highs in the near term.

The momentum indicator, RSI, inched higher to around 65, reflecting a steady and resilient bullish undertone. Despite approaching overbought territory, it signals continued market strength. Meanwhile, the MACD has registered a minor negative crossover, suggesting short-term consolidation. However, it remains comfortably above the zero line, indicating sustained positive momentum.

According to the O’Neil methodology, Nifty Bank remains in a Confirmed Uptrend, supported by improving technical structure and persistent buying on dips. Overall, the setup favors a bullish bias, with potential for fresh highs if momentum sustains above current levels.

The index continues to trade decisively above all its major moving averages, highlighting strong underlying momentum. As long as it sustains above its 21-DMA, currently around 57,850, the outlook remains positive. A sustained move beyond this level could open the path for an extended rally toward 58,700–59,000 in the near term.

On the downside, immediate support lies between 57,600 and 57,000, and a breach below this range may lead to a short-term corrective phase. Overall, the broader trend remains constructive, with traders advising to adopt a buy-on-dips approach amid prevailing strength and positive market sentiment.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.