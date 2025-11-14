Stock recommendations for 14 November from MarketSmith India

Indian benchmark indices ended a volatile session nearly flat on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 rising by 3.35 points (0.01%) to 25,879.15, and the Sensex gaining 12.16 points (0.01%) to close at 84,478.67. Early gains were supported by hopes of a resolution to the US government shutdown and lower domestic inflation in October. However, these were largely negated by end-of-day profit booking and caution ahead of the Bihar election results.