Stock recommendations for 15 December from MarketSmith India

Indian benchmark indices closed Friday's session on a positive note, extending gains from the previous day, primarily driven by a positive global sentiment following the US Federal Reserve's rate cut.

Nifty 50 closed decisively above the psychologically important 26,000 mark at 26,046.95, up 148.40 (0.57%), while Sensex advanced 449.53 points (0.53%) to settle at 85,267.66.

The rally was broad-based and led by cyclicals, with Metal emerging as the top performer, supported by firmer global commodity prices. FMCG witnessed mild profit booking. Market breadth was strong, with the advance-decline ratio on the BSE 500 standing at a robust 2.37:1, indicating healthy participation across the broader market, particularly in Midcap stocks.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 15 December

Buy: Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. (current price: ₹ 510)

Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in integrated steel, ferro alloys, and power generation, consistent operating cash flows supported by captive power plants, competitive cost structure due to backward integration, growth potential from capacity expansions in steel and ferro alloys, diversified revenue mix across steel, ferro alloys, and hydro/thermal power, historically healthy balance sheet and prudent capital allocation, export opportunities in ferro alloys supporting margins.

Key metrics: P/E: 18.83, 52-week high: ₹ 639.75, volume: ₹ 53.66 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 200-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Exposure to cyclicality in steel and ferro alloy markets, high sensitivity to raw material price fluctuations (coal, manganese ore), regulatory and environmental compliance risks in mining and power, increased competition from domestic and global ferro alloy players, margin volatility due to global commodity price and demand swings, risks around execution and cost overruns in expansion projects, foreign exchange risk due to export dependence.

Buy: ₹ 505–516

Target price: ₹ 590 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 475

Buy: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (current price: ₹ 16,522)

Why it’s recommended: Market leadership with dominant passenger vehicle share, and shift toward premiumization and SUVs

Key metrics: P/E: 35.70; 52-week high: ₹ 16,660; volume: ₹ 666.94 crore

Technical analysis: Horizontal trendline breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on the small-car segment, strong competitive pressure

Buy at: ₹ 16,300–16,550

Target price: ₹ 17,700 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 15,900

How the Nifty 50 performed on 12 December

India’s equity benchmarks closed firm on December 12, 2025, with Nifty 50 rising 0.57% to 26,046.95, supported by broad-based buying and favorable global cues. The index held above the 25,900 support, gradually strengthening through the afternoon to finish near the day’s high.

Market breadth was strongly positive, with 2,072 stocks advancing versus 1,036 declining, signalling healthy risk appetite. On the sectoral front, Consumer Durables, Metal, IT, Auto, and Financials led gains, with Consumer Durables experiencing sharp increase, reflecting sustained discretionary demand.

Metals outperformed on firmer commodity prices, while IT benefited from renewed interest in defensives. FMCG and Media lagged, showing mild profit-taking. Among Financials, both private and PSU banks posted steady gains, reinforcing market stability.

Nifty 50 posted a constructive rebound, with price action showing a recovery from the lower boundary of its ascending channel, reaffirming the index’s medium-term upward structure.

The recent candle reflects renewed buying interest following a brief corrective phase, and the index has reclaimed momentum above the short-term moving averages, keeping the broader trend intact.

RSI has stabilized near the mid-50 zone after a series of lower highs, indicating that bearish momentum has been losing steam. However, the ongoing RSI divergence against recent price highs warrants monitoring for potential fatigue. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram has narrowed, and the signal lines remain compressed, reflecting a phase of consolidation within the larger uptrend.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week.

The index reclaimed the 26,000 psychological level after rebounding from its 50-DMA, signaling renewed buying interest. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would strengthen the technical structure and pave the way for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, initial support lies at 25,700, while 25,300 remains a crucial demand area for sustaining the broader uptrend and maintaining overall market stability.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank opened on a positive note and sustained its upward trajectory throughout the session. The index successfully reclaimed its 21-DMA, reinforcing a constructive bias, and continues to trend comfortably above all its key moving averages. It opened at 59,401.50, recorded a high of 59,545.70, touched a low of 59,224.85, and closed firmly at 59,389.95.

The prevailing price action signals consistent buying interest around crucial support zones. Overall, the technical structure maintains a bullish undertone, and further upside appears likely if momentum persists above short-term moving averages. The index’s resilience and strong demand on dips suggest that the trend may extend toward higher resistance levels in the near term.

The RSI has moved slightly higher and is currently positioned at 58, while the MACD generated a bearish crossover but remains above the zero line, indicating underlying strength despite near-term caution. According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Bank Nifty remains in a Confirmed Uptrend, reinforcing a constructive broader tone.

These signals collectively suggest a favorable setup in which select banking names may be positioned for potential breakouts. However, ongoing monitoring remains crucial to evaluate follow-through strength and short-term stability.

The index ended the session on a positive note and continues to trade well above all its key moving averages. If the prevailing buying momentum holds, the index is poised to move toward 59,700–60,000 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is placed around 58,800–58,000.

Moreover, improving breadth across banking constituents further reinforces the constructive outlook. A sustained close above key resistance levels may draw additional institutional interest, potentially extending the current upward trajectory.

