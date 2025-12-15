Stock recommendations for 15 December from MarketSmith India

The index reclaimed the 26,000 psychological level after rebounding from its 50-DMA, signaling renewed buying interest. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would strengthen the technical structure and pave the way for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, initial support lies at 25,700, while 25,300 remains a crucial demand area for sustaining the broader uptrend and maintaining overall market stability.