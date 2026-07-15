Stock recommendations for 15 July from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 ended the session lower, forming a small bearish candle after failing to sustain the recent recovery, indicating profit booking at higher levels. The 14-day RSI has eased to around 52, slipping below its signal line after recently moving into bullish territory. This indicates that positive momentum has moderated, though the oscillator remains above the neutral 50 mark, implying that the broader trend has not turned outright bearish. The MACD remains in positive territory with the MACD line above the signal line, reflecting that the medium-term trend is still constructive. However, the histogram has narrowed considerably, highlighting waning bullish momentum and suggesting that the recent upward impulse is losing strength.