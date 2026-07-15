Stock recommendations for 15 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their three-day winning streak on Tuesday, weighed down by escalating West Asia conflicts and a sharp 4% surge in Brent crude to $87 per barrel.
Reflecting the weak global risk appetite, Nifty 50 shed 0.66% to close at 24,052.05, while BSE Sensex dropped 0.72% to finish at 77,054.94. Compounding the geopolitical strain, domestic macroeconomic concerns intensified as India's June CPI inflation accelerated to 4.38% (surpassing the RBI's 4% midpoint target) alongside a widening trade deficit of $30.43B.
On the sectoral front, broad-based profit booking dragged Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, and Financial Services down by up to 2%, with laggards like HCL Tech and Shriram Finance leading the index decline. Market breadth was decisively bearish, recording 1,022 advances against 2,278 declines across the broader market.