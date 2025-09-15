Stock recommendations for 15 September from MarketSmith India

Bank Nifty continues to display resilience after its recent recovery, with the index now approaching key technical levels that will define its near-term trajectory. Immediate resistance is placed at 54,750, while a stronger supply zone is seen near 55,300. A sustained close above this region would be critical in validating the ongoing rebound and could pave the way for a broader uptrend, with a move beyond 55,000 expected to further strengthen bullish sentiment.