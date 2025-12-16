Stock recommendations for 16 December from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 16 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 16 December. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equity benchmarks closed a volatile session on Monday with marginal losses, mirroring the caution in broader global markets. Nifty 50 closed 33.35 points lower at 26,013.60, while Sensex shed 54.38 points to settle at 85,213.28.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story