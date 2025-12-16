Stock recommendations for 16 December from MarketSmith India

The index ended the session flat, slipping marginally below its 21-DMA, indicating a pause in momentum. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would strengthen the technical structure and open the path for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, initial support is placed at 25,700, while 25,300 remains a critical demand area for sustaining the broader uptrend and preserving overall market stability.