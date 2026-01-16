Stock recommendations for 16 January from MarketSmith India
Indian equity markets experienced another session of consolidation on Wednesday as the benchmark indices settled lower for the second consecutive day. Nifty 50 slipped 66.70 points, or 0.26%, to end at 25,665.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 244.98 points, or 0.29%, to close at 83,382.71. Sentiment remained fragile due to persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and renewed concerns over potential U.S. trade tariffs.