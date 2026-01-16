Stock recommendations for 16 January from MarketSmith India

In the near term, support is placed around 59,300–59,325 (today’s opening/low zone), followed by the 59,000–58,900 area, which can act as a stronger demand pocket if weakness extends. Immediate resistance is seen near 59,800 (today’s high), and a sustained move above 60,000 could trigger follow-through buying and attempt a quick expansion toward the next resistance band around 60,300–60,500 over the next few sessions. If the index fails to clear 59,800 and slips below 59,300, expect a range-bound phase with a mild corrective bias before the next directional move emerges.