Stock recommendations for 16 October from MarketSmith India

How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

The Nifty Bank opened on a firm note and extended its upward momentum throughout the session, supported by strong buying in leading private and PSU banks. The index formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, with a higher high and higher low price structure, signalling the continuation of the positive trend. During the day, it opened at 56,528.95, hit an intraday high of 56,922.70, and a low of 56,491.85, before closing at 56,799.90, up 303 points or 0.54%. The index’s sustained position above all its key moving averages reaffirms a bullish structure, with buyers maintaining firm control despite intermittent profit booking.