Stock recommendations for 16 September from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 16 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 16 September. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: The Indian stock market started the week on a subdued note, slipping into the red on Monday, 15 September, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story