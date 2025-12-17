Stock recommendations for 17 December from MarketSmith India

How did Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

The Nifty Bank opened on a weaker note and remained in negative territory throughout the trading session. The index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart with a lower-high and lower-low structure and slipped below its 21-DMA. During the session, it opened at 59,288.75, touched a high of 59,335.25 and a low of 58,983.05, before settling at 59,034.60. The ongoing profit-booking phase calls for caution, disciplined risk management, and a selective stock-picking approach. Additionally, traders should monitor whether the index remains below its short-term moving averages, as this could increase the downside pressure.