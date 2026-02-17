Stock recommendations for 17 February from MarketSmith India

Bank Nifty is currently trading near its all-time highs, reflecting sustained strength in the ongoing uptrend. On the upside, 61,700–62,000 is likely to act as a key resistance band, where incremental supply may emerge given the index’s extended positioning. A decisive move beyond this range would be crucial to reinforce bullish momentum and signal continuation of the prevailing trend. On the downside, immediate support is placed around the 21-DMA, in the 59,750–59,500 zone, which is expected to act as a near-term cushion in case of interim profit booking.