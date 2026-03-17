Stock recommendations for 17 March from MarketSmith India

However, the broader structure still reflects a lower-high and lower-low price structure, suggesting that the medium-term trend remains under pressure despite the current bounce. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the oversold zone around 30, suggesting that while downside momentum has been stretched, the indicator has yet to signal a sustained bullish reversal. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory with a widening gap between the MACD and signal line, indicating persistent bearish momentum.