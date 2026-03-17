Stock market recap: Indian equity markets saw a cautious recovery on Monday, after a bruising sell-off last week. Nifty 50 managed to close marginally higher, settling at 23,178.65, up by 27.55 points (0.12%), while Sensex edged 35 points (0.05%) higher to finish at 74,598.92.
Stock recommendations for 17 March from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 17 March. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets saw a cautious recovery on Monday, after a bruising sell-off last week. Nifty 50 managed to close marginally higher, settling at 23,178.65, up by 27.55 points (0.12%), while Sensex edged 35 points (0.05%) higher to finish at 74,598.92.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More