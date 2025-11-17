Stock recommendations for 17 November from MarketSmith India

The index ended flat in a highly volatile session, testing its 21-DMA and 25,700before rebounding sharply, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above 25,700 could open the path toward 26,000–26,100 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,700, while a stronger base near 25,300 continues to underpin the broader uptrend and maintain overall market stability.