Stock recommendations for 17 October from MarketSmith India

The overall trend remains decisively bullish as the index trades comfortably above its 200-SMA at 53,438. Immediate support is now placed near 55,800–55,500, while the next major support zone lies around 55,000. On the upside, a sustained move above 57,600–57,800 could open the gates for a fresh leg of rally toward 58,500. Dips toward support areas are likely to attract renewed buying interest, reaffirming that Bank Nifty remains in a strong uptrend with a “buy-on-dips" strategy favoured for the near term.