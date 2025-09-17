Stock recommendations for 17 September from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 17 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 17 September. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets staged a strong recovery today, with both benchmark indices closing significantly higher, buoyed by favourable global cues and optimism surrounding ongoing India-US trade talks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story