Stock recommendations for 17 September from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators are gradually improving, confirming the price action. The RSI has inched higher and is currently placed at 55, suggesting a modest yet positive shift in underlying momentum. Additionally, the MACD has witnessed a positive crossover, although it remains below the central line, indicating that the recovery is still in its early stages. As per O’Neil’s market direction framework, the index remains classified as “Uptrend Under Pressure", emphasizing the need for caution despite constructive signals. Such mixed cues highlight the importance of monitoring follow-through price action in the coming sessions.