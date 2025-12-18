Stock recommendations for 18 December from MarketSmith India

The index, after failing to move above its 21-DMA and facing renewed selling pressure, is now trading marginally above the 50-DMA. On the downside, 25,700 serves as the initial support, while 25,300 remains a critical demand area for sustaining the broader uptrend and preserving overall market stability. Conversely, a decisive close above 26,300 would materially strengthen the technical setup and open the way for a continuation of the move toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term.