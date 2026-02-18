Stock recommendations for 18 February from MarketSmith India

How did Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

The Nifty Bank opened on a negative note. However, after touching its intraday low, it staged a strong rebound from lower levels and ultimately closed in positive territory, reflecting resilience among banking heavyweights. The index opened at 60,821.15, touched an intraday high of 61,241.60, slipped to a low of 60,560.00, and finally settled at 61,174.00, gaining 224.90 points (+0.37%). The price action indicates steady accumulation at lower levels, with bulls effectively defending key short-term averages. Broad participation across the banking space supported the move, signalling improving market breadth. Overall sentiment remains constructive, as buyers continue to emerge on minor declines, keeping the short-term trend biased to the upside. The index formed a second consecutive bullish candle on the daily chart and continues to trade comfortably above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the positive near-term outlook.