Stock recommendations for 18 March from MarketSmith India

Nifty continues to experience elevated volatility, reflecting fragile market sentiment and persistent near-term uncertainty. During the session, the index briefly slipped below 23,000 before staging a sharp rebound, indicating buying interest at lower levels. However, a sustained breakdown below 23,000–22,900 would significantly weaken the prevailing technical structure and may trigger an accelerated downside move toward 22,000 in the near term. Such a development would point to continued distribution in the market and reinforce the current negative bias in the broader trend. On the upside, 24,300–24,600 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle for the index.