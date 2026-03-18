Stock market recap: Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended 0.7% higher on Tuesday, 17 March, following gains in global peers. Meanwhile, investors remained on edge amid lingering concerns over the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the Middle East, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and continued strength in the US dollar, all of which have weighed on risk appetite.
Stock recommendations for 18 March from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 18 March. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended 0.7% higher on Tuesday, 17 March, following gains in global peers. Meanwhile, investors remained on edge amid lingering concerns over the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the Middle East, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and continued strength in the US dollar, all of which have weighed on risk appetite.
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