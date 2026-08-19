Stock recommendations for 19 August from MarketSmith India

Technically, Nifty 50 has breached the key support zone of 24,300–24,250 and is currently trading marginally above its 50-day moving average (DMA), indicating a cautious near-term setup. A decisive break below 24,100–24,000 could intensify selling pressure and expose the index to a further decline toward 23,900–23,800. On the upside, the 21-DMA near 24,300 is likely to act as immediate resistance. A sustained close above this level would improve near-term sentiment and could pave the way for a recovery toward 24,700, around the 200-DMA.