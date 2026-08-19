Stock recommendations for 19 August from MarketSmith India

Indian equity benchmarks extended their slide on Tuesday, with Nifty 50 posting a sixth straight session of losses and Sensex falling for a third consecutive day. Nifty 50 dropped 132.75 points, or 0.55%, to close at 24,154.90, while Sensex declined 492.70 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 77,235.46.
The renewed sell-off came as Brent crude surged past $91 a barrel after the US-Iran ceasefire lapsed and hopes of reopening the Strait of Hormuz faded. Meanwhile, a rise in the U.S. bond yields added pressure on foreign inflows and kept the rupee under strain near 95.66 per dollar.