Stock recommendations for 19 December from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 extended its consolidation phase and marginally closed below the 50-DMA, signaling a mild deterioration in short-term momentum as the index struggles to regain directional strength. Price action continues to drift within a broad rising channel, but the recent candles reflect lower highs and subdued follow-through buying, indicating a tempering of bullish sentiment. The RSI remains in a downward trajectory, hovering in the mid-40s, reinforcing the loss of momentum and highlighting a developing bearish divergence that has been unfolding over recent weeks. Meanwhile, the MACD stays in negative territory with the signal line positioned above the MACD line, maintaining a bearish crossover and confirming the ongoing softness in momentum.