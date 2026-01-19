Stock recommendations for 19 January from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators continue to remain supportive. The RSI is placed around the 61 zone, indicating positive momentum while staying well below overbought territory, which leaves room for further upside. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the signal line holding above the zero line, suggesting that the medium-term trend remains intact. The flattening of momentum seen earlier has gradually given way to renewed strength, indicating improving participation from buyers. Overall, the momentum setup aligns with trend continuation rather than exhaustion at current levels. According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty Bank remains in a Confirmed Uptrend.