Stock recommendations for 2 December from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 6 min read 02 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 2 December. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday’s volatile session marginally lower, giving up strong morning gains that had propelled both Nifty 50 and Sensex to fresh all-time highs. Nifty 50 closed at 26,170.80, posting a modest decline of 32.15 points or -0.12%. Sensex settled at 85,533.70, down 172.97 points or -0.20%. The initial surge was driven by strong sentiment following better-than-expected Q2 GDP growth of 8.2% before profit booking at higher levels brought the indices down.
